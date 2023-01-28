SPORT

Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey suffered injury in Arsenal loss to Man City

The midfielder started the game at the Etihad but did not return for the second half, replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners went on to lose 1-0 thanks to a Nathan Ake goal.

At the moment, it was unclear what had occurred to the Ghanaian, but it has now been established that he experienced rib pain, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that the player would undergo a scan.

He couldn’t continue because “he felt something” and “we didn’t want to take any chances,” according to Arteta.

He was having some discomfort, and it was growing worse, so he had to stop. He didn’t feel comfortable continuing.

“Obviously, he will need to get an MRI scan to determine what he has tomorrow and the day after.”

Partey has been in excellent form for the Gunners thus far this season, so Arteta will be very concerned about his injury as they continue to contend for the Premier League championship.

However, a replacement might be coming soon after a £60 million offer was made for Moises Caicedo of Brighton.

