Mikel Arteta accuses referees of 'changing the rules' after controversial Brentford goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed dissatisfaction with Premier League referees after Brentford late goal was not ruled out for an offside.

Arsenal were already in their way to a victory at the Emirates before late Ivan Toney’s goal rescued a deserved point for the bees. The late goal from toney cancelled Arsenal January signing Leandro Trossard early goal in the first half of the match.

The worrying factor for the gunners now is that they have lost valuable points in their last two Premier League match. They’re now just six points above second place Manchester City.

However, Manchester City would face Aston Villa on Sunday before they would travel to the Emirates in the midweek to play a match which could be a title decider.

Arteta in his post match conference revealed that he thought the long VAR check would have cancelled Brentford late goal as it appears that Ethan Pinnock looks off.

