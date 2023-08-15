Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign After Being Rejected Twice This Transfer Window

The Reds are running out of time to improve their No.6 position as their top two choices turned them down and joined Chelsea instead.

We were aware that Liverpool would bring in midfielders during the summer. Last season, the midfield suffered significant issues, which caused problems for the team and led to their failure to secure a top-four position in the Premier League. Therefore, it was crucial for them to strengthen their squad, both in terms of quality and quantity. Players such as James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all expected to leave the club, making reinforcements even more necessary.

It was not surprising to see Liverpool swiftly making moves in the transfer market to improve their midfield. They activated buy-out clauses to add Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, which brought much-needed dynamism and creativity.

However, what we didn’t anticipate was a complete overhaul of the entire department. Liverpool surprised us by deciding to sell both first-choice No.6 Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson, who often filled in for Fabinho in front of the defensive line.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

A surprise transfer rumor emerged at the beginning of the summer, which does have some logic behind it. Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City just a year ago, and it usually takes players some time to fully understand Pep Guardiola’s intricate tactics.

However, the fact that the champions pursued Declan Rice suggests that Phillips is not seen as a potential successor or suitable backup for Rodri. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that the English midfielder will be able to break into the City lineup, especially considering his recent injury problems.

A transfer seems very likely now, and there were initial expectations that West Ham would bring in Phillips as a replacement for Rice. However, the Hammers decided to go for James Ward-Prowse instead, which opens the possibility for Liverpool to potentially revive their interest in the English midfielder.

Liverpool, understandably, might be hesitant to spend a significant amount on a 27-year-old player who has only played 49 Premier League games so far. However, Phillips could become eager to secure a move, especially after being left on the bench and not utilized in his team’s opening Premier League match against Burnley.

Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)

Steven Gerrard may not have made many correct decisions at Aston Villa, but one move that cannot be denied is the brilliant signing of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer. Kamara had an outstanding first season in England.

While Douglas Luiz received more attention for his role in Villa’s remarkable comeback under Unai Emery, Kamara was equally crucial to the Spanish manager’s strategy. He excelled at breaking up opponent’s attacks and swiftly distributing the ball to his more creative teammates. Importantly, Kamara had the ability to cover a vast amount of ground, much like the peak performance of Fabinho.

Florentino Luis (Benfica)

Enzo Fernandez’s excellent performance for Benfica during the first half of last season, along with his crucial role in Argentina’s World Cup victory, led to a significant transfer to Chelsea in January. His success at Benfica can be attributed, in part, to his midfield partner, Florentino Luis, who was the standout player of the club’s campaign.

It is worth noting that Enzo had previously spent two seasons on loan at Monaco and Getafe, where he did not perform particularly well. There were no indications that he would make a remarkable comeback at Estadio da Luz. However, he defied expectations and earned himself a new and improved contract with Benfica by delivering fantastic performances in front of their defense.

Osho123 (

)