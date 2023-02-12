Michael Owen rates Manchester United’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has rated Manchester United’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

It would be crazy, in the Englishman’s opinion, to not consider the Red Devils title challengers at this stage.

In the second half, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho each scored once as Erik ten Hag’s team defeated Leeds United 2-0 on Sunday at Elland Road.

On Wednesday, Man United lost two points to Leeds at Old Trafford, but they recovered to triumph the following week.

United now trails league-leading Arsenal by five points after the victory, but Owen still thinks his former team has a chance to win the title.

When asked if United is a title contender this year on Premier League Productions, the former England striker responded, “Absolutely.”

He declared: “If Manchester City and Arsenal were playing like they were a few months ago, then I would say it’s between those two. They are struggling, nevertheless, together.

Arsenal is down one of six. Man City, I don’t see them going on an incredible run as they have in recent years.

Manchester United must be taken into account because they are the league’s second-place team. Man City and United must be included if Man City is. Football is being played a lot.

