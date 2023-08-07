MIA 4-3 DAL: Messi Helps His Team Advance To The Next Round Of Leagues Cup

It’s no longer news that Tata Martino’s side advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup after a win against Dallas. The game was filled with actions and ended 4-4 after regular time ended. However, it was Inter Miami that won the tie by penalty shootout by 4-3 after Pomykal missed his spot kick.

However, note that Inter Miami might not have progressed to the next round, but Lionel Messi’s overall impact ensured his team qualified for the Leagues cup quarterfinal. The Argentine national team’s captain Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the early stages of the game, but it was Dallas that took charge of the game afterwards.

Before halftime, Dallas was leading by 2-1, and it was 3-1 in the early stages of the second half. At that point, Lionel Messi rose to the occasion as it was his pre-assist that opened Dallas’ defence before Cremaschi scored. After Dallas scored the fourth goal of the game, it was also Lionel Messi’s freekick that led to an own goal before he scored another great freekick to send the game to penalties. During the penalties, he also played the first penalty kick and converted. So, Inter Miami will now face the winner of the game between Charlotte and Houston Dynamo in the quarterfinals.

