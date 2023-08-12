MIA 4-0 CHA: The New Football Record That Messi Set
Lionel Messi have continued to show his class at 36 years of age for Inter Miami. The Argentine had another brilliant performance in their 4-0 win over Charlotte, setting a new football record in the process.
Inter Miami started the game well and were awarded a penalty and Messi allowed Martinez to take it which the striker scored. Robert Taylor doubled the lead with a brilliant finish to give Inter Miami full control at halftime. In the second half, Adilson Malando scored his own goal to give Inter Miami a three-goal lead before Messi’s stoppage-time goal wrap up the win for Inter Miami.
However, Lionel Messi has become the first player to score eight goals in his first five matches for a new team and Inter Miami won all those games. His addition to the team has transformed them. Meanwhile, today’s victory has helped them reach the semi-final of the Leagues Cup.
LatestNew10 (
)