MIA 4-0 ATL: Messi’s brace shows that he might soon break Higuain’s top goalscorer record

Gonzalo Higuain is Inter Miami’s all-time goalscorer with 29 goals and Messi’s brilliant start to his Inter Miami career has explained why the seven times ballon d’Or winner might soon break the record.

Messi in just three games now has three goals for the Major League Soccer club. The Argentine scored a brace in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United and also deliver an assist. Taylor was the other goalscorer who also hits the double before Inter Miami were reduced to ten men before the end of the game.

Messi has shown that his talent is still intact and he is not ready to leave the game soon. The 36-year-old also completed several dribbles and link up well with both the midfielders (most especially Busquets) and his fellow attackers.

However, Gonzalo Higuain is the all-time Inter Miami top goalscorer with 29 goals and Messi’s three goals so far in two games have given the signs that he might soon surpass the Higuain if he stays consistent.

