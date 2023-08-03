MIA 3-1 ORL: Fans React As Martinez Played Miami’s PK Ahead Of Messi

Inter Miami beat Orlando City by 3-1 to qualify for the next round of the Leagues Cup. Note that the first half ended 1-1 courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Cesar Araujo. In the second half, Inter Miami continued to mount pressure and it was Josef Martinez that gave Inter Miami the lewd before Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the game.

Photo: Inter Miami VS Orlando City || Twitter

However, the talking points of the game were Jordi Alba’s debut, the controversial penalty decision, the Video Assistant Referee’s Intervention, Busquets’ foul, and how Lionel Messi could have gotten a second yellow card, but this article will centre on fans reaction as Josef Martinez played Inter Miami’s penalty ahead of Lionel Messi. Take a look!

Photo: Inter Miami VS Orlando City || Twitter

1. Many Fans Are Reacting By Applauding The Gesture.

Photo: Inter Miami VS Orlando City || Twitter

Note that many fans wanted Lionel Messi to play the penalty in the second, but surprisingly, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona player stepped away from the spot kick. The Argentine simply encouraged his teammate and walked away from the spot. Some fans praised this gesture as Lionel Messi could have gotten his first hat trick for Inter Miami against Orlando City. Similarly, many fans believe the captain did because Josef Martinez had not scored in four consecutive games. Hence, the penalty goal would help the striker’s confidence.

Photo: Some Reactions As Josef Martinez Played Inter Miami’s Penalty Ahead of Lionel Messi || Twitter

