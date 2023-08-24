Mesut Ozil Is The Only Player In History Who Has Been Top Assist Provider

When it comes to providing assists, Mesut Ozil is in a league of his own. The German international has etched his name in the history books by becoming the only player in the world to top the assist charts in Europe’s top five leagues as well as in the World Cup. That’s quite an accomplishment!

What sets Ozil apart is his remarkable vision, intelligence, and technique on the pitch. He has the ability to spot a run or an opening that no one else can see and play the perfect pass to create a goal-scoring opportunity. His touch, control, and precision are second to none, making him a real danger for opposition defenders.

Ozil’s journey to the top of the assist rankings has been a long and illustrious one. It all started in his early years in Germany, where he honed his skills at various youth academies. He then moved to Werder Bremen, where he made a name for himself as a playmaker, setting up countless goals for his teammates.

His impressive performances caught the eye of Real Madrid, who signed him for a whopping €15 million in 2010. He went on to win three Champions League titles with Los Blancos, while also being crowned as La Liga’s top assist provider twice.

In 2013, he moved to Arsenal, where he continued to flourish as an attacking midfielder. He became an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s side, setting up numerous goals for the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud. He was also the Premier League’s top assist provider in the 2015/16 season, finishing with an impressive tally of 19 assists.

But it wasn’t just in Europe where Ozil was shining. He was also a vital cog in the German national team, helping Die Mannschaft win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He provided the most assists in the tournament, setting up goals for his teammates in crucial games.

Despite his incredible record, Ozil has faced his fair share of criticism in recent years. His lack of work rate and defensive contributions have been questioned by some, while others have accused him of not performing to his full potential on a consistent basis.

However, there’s no denying his impact on the game and his unmatched ability to create goals. He may have fallen out of favor with some of his managers, but his legacy as one of the greatest assist providers of all time is secure.

