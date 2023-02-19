Messi’s Wife Spotted In The Stands As PSG Defeats Lille.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Earlier today being Sunday, the 19th day of Frebruary, 2023, Paris Saint Germain came from behind to defeat OSC Lille in a League 1 match, and Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick to give PSG the win.

Lionel Messi’s late free kick gave Paris Saint Germain the victory over Lille today, and reacting to the goal from the stands was Lionel Messi’s wife herself, Antonella. See the photo of Lionel Messi’s wife from the stands.

Just as you can see in the above photo, Antonella was seen in awe as Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick to give Paris Saint Germain the win over OSC Lille.

PSG went from being ahead to being behind in the game, but two late goals from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ensured that the three points were theirs.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)