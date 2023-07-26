SPORT

Messi’s strong start for Inter Miami disproves Rooney’s early warning

Argentine star, Leo Messi has had a strong and very impressive start to life at Inter Miami in the MLS. Messi scored yet again (twice) for his team as they won again. He even provided an assist and deservedly won the man of the match.

This strong start by Messi is putting what another Football Legend earlier warned about into nullity. That Legend is none other than Wayne Rooney who warned that Messi would find the MLS difficult but the Argentine is clearly proving him wrong.

3 goals and one assist in 2 games does not look like a struggle or finding the MLS difficult and Rooney has no option than to eat his own words and just admire the immediate impact made by Messi in the Major League Soccer.

Messi looks like he is just starting and his influence on the MLS will be long standing and very contagious. His team, Inter Miami who were previously losing games are now enjoying the feeling of winning once again.

What is your opinion?

