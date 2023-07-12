Messi’s Goals In 2011/2012 Season Compared To Haaland And De Bruyne’s Combined Goals Last Season

Messi was arguably the best footballer in the world in 2011/2012 season. His record of 91 goals in a calendar year is among the unbroken records in football.

Barcelona was unsuccessful in defending two major trophies in 2011/2012 season. They ended the La Liga season as runners-up, nine points behind winners Real Madrid, who finished with a record 100 points having clinched the league title by defeating Athletic Bilbao 3–0 on 2 May 2012.

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League campaign ended in the semi-finals after a 2–3 aggregate loss against eventual winners Chelsea. Pep Guardiola stepped down as manager at the conclusion of the season as Barcelona won 3–0 in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi netted 73 goals and provided 32 assists in 60 games for Barcelona in 2011/2012 season.

Haaland and De Bruyne netted a combined 62 goals in 60 games for Manchester City in 2021/2022 season. They also registered a combined 40 assists for City last season. The two players helped Manchester City win the treble with Erling Haaland finishing as the top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne was the top assists provider in the premier league and was an integral part of City’s treble win.

