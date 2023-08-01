In 2022, Lionel Messi achieved something extraordinary by winning 3 Man of the Match awards in 3 finals. These matches were important and helped his teams secure victories against tough opponents.

In the Finalissima against Italy, Messi’s brilliant skills and efforts made him the standout player. This earned him the Man of the Match award.

In the French Super Cup against Nantes, Messi’s outstanding performance once again earned him the award as the best player of the match.

Finally, in the highly anticipated World Cup final against France. Messi’s talent and determination led his team to win the world cup and he was once more named the Man of the Match.

It’s remarkable to see Messi’s consistency in facing tough opponents like the Italian national team, Nantes and the French national team. His exceptional abilities on the field were recognized and celebrated in these important finals, making him a true football icon.

Ugocanwrite (

)