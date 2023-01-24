Messi wins the Player of the Year award, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the World Soccer Player of the Year, having been named by Argentina.

Messi has won the individual award six times, compared to Ronaldo’s five.

The Argentine had a memorable 2022 when his country won the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

He was voted the World Cup’s top player after tallying seven goals during the competition. In seven games, he added three assists.

In addition to winning the Ligue 1 championship, Messi made 21 appearances this season and registered 13 goals and 14 assists.

The decision to choose the former Barcelona star over Karim Benzema as the magazine’s Player of the Year was explained by World Soccer’s Jamie Evans, “The World Cup remains the sport’s pinnacle, where legends are written and legacies are defined,” he said. “Messi’s name will be forever associated with 2022, just as Pele is with 1970, Maradona with 1986, and Zinedine Zidane with 1998.”

( extracted from the Daily Post)

