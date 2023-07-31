Messi Vs Ronaldo: Who Is The Real Champions League Best Player?

The debate about who is the real GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in football has been ongoing for years, and the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo only fueled it more. But when it comes to the Champions League, who deserves to be called the true GOAT?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both impressive players, and their stats prove that. Messi has scored a total of 129 goal in 163 games, while Ronaldo has 141 goals in 187 games. But numbers are not the only factor that should be taken into consideration.

When it comes to the Champions League, it’s not only about scoring goals. It’s about being a leader on the pitch, helping your team when they need you the most, and ultimately, lifting the trophy. In this regard, both Messi and Ronaldo have shown their worth.

Messi has won the Champions League four times, with the last time being in the 2014-2015 season. He played a crucial role in each of those victories, and his performances in the knockout stages were simply stunning.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won the Champions League five times, with four of them coming in the last five seasons. He was instrumental in each of those victories, and his hat-trick in the quarter-finals against Atletico Madrid in the 2018-2019 season showed just how much of an impact he can have on a game.

But what sets Ronaldo apart is his ability to step up in the biggest games. He has scored crucial goals in finals and semi-finals, and his mentality and leadership skills are unmatched. Messi, on the other hand, has struggled in some of the bigger games, and has been criticized for not being able to carry his team on his shoulders.

So who deserves to be called the real Champions League GOAT? It’s a tough call, but based on his performances in the biggest games, and his ability to lead his team to victory, Ronaldo takes the crown. Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but when it comes to the Champions League, Ronaldo is simply on another level.

