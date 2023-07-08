Messi Vs CR7 Vs Neymar: Which Superstar Had the Best Goal and Assist Record After 700 Career Games?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are, if not the GOAT of football, at least the GOAT of modern football. What both stars have achieved in their career is still a phenomenon. Neymar Jr is also another player who can be mentioned alongside the duo.

All three superstars are unique in their ways. However, when it comes to goals and assists after 700 career games, Lionel Messi leads the way. By the time the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made his 700th career appearance, he had scored 565 goals and provided 232 appearances.

However, this doesn’t mean that Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr didn’t have a good number of goals and assists after their 700th career game. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 448 goals and provided 147 assists in his career by the time he played his 701st game.

Neymar Jr is also a player who scored more than 400 goals after his 700th career appearance. The Brazilian superstar had scored 433 goals and provided 244 assists after his 700th game.

This shows that Lionel Messi had the best goals and assists record after 700 career games among the trio. However, it should be noted that a large chunk of Cristiano Ronald’s career goals came after his 700th career appearance. This is why he is the footballer with the most career goals in football’s history.

