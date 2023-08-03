Messi Searches for Luxury Home In Boca Raton

Lionel Messi’s unveiling by Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Inter Miami’s legendary soccer player, Lionel Messi, has been making waves in the Florida real estate scene.

As per a report by Miami Herald on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, he was recently spotted checking out a lavish mansion in Boca Raton alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their eldest son, Thiago. Young Thiago sported his father’s iconic No. 10 jersey while carrying a distinctive blue takeout bag from the renowned wellness cafe, Pura Vida. According to a representative from the café, the famous sports family indulged in their delectable offerings.

While the exact location of this opulent residence remains a mystery, the choice of Boca Raton appears to be strategically sound, considering its geographic proximity to the DRV PNK Stadium, where Messi practices and competes in home games.

Boca Raton, situated in Palm Beach County, is renowned for its tranquil and well-maintained atmosphere, making it an appealing destination for high-profile individuals. With a population of approximately 97,422 according to the 2020 census, it stands as the 23rd largest city in Florida as of 2022.

Notably, the city has been home to notable celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jon Bon Jovi, tennis legend Chris Evert, and many other affluent residents accustomed to sharing their neighbourhood with renowned figures.

As Lionel Messi sets his sights on Florida’s Sunshine State, there is intrigue surrounding his potential ventures beyond soccer. He was recently photographed practicing his golf skills on a putting green atop the modern mansion. One can’t help but wonder if he will perfect a different sport in his leisure time while residing in the region.

Furthermore, the football superstar was also seen checking out a waterfront mansion located on the picturesque Intracoastal Waterway, a locale commonly referred to as Millionaires Row due to its luxurious nature. Opting for this residence would not only provide a shorter commute for Messi but also place him in closer proximity to the vibrant action of Miami-Dade County.

Evidently, Messi and Roccuzzo seem to be enjoying the vibrant Miami lifestyle. Just last week, they were seen dining out with their Barcelona companion, Sergio Busquets, and his girlfriend, as well as the well-known Beckhams, who boast an exquisite pad at One Thousand Museum downtown. The location of their gathering was none other than Bad Bunny’s esteemed clubstaurant, Gekko.

With his colossal salary of $54 million, Lionel Messi can comfortably afford Miami’s extravagant real estate. As he continues to explore potential housing options, the world watches with bated breath to see which luxurious abode he ultimately chooses to call home in the Sunshine State.

