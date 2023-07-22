Messi Scores The Winning Goal From A Free Kick In 94th Min As Inter Miami Beat Cruz Azul 2-1 Today

Cruz Azul 1-2 Inter Miami

Messi’s free kick sails into the top corner in the 94th minute as Inter Miami wins the match in breathtaking fashion. Inter Miami doesn’t need penalties to win this one because Messi shows immediately just how important he’ll be for them.

When Messi entered the game, Inter Miami had a 1-0 advantage, but they soon lost it. Busquets also made his debut, and Jordi Alba, another recent addition, will shortly do the same. Tuesday’s League Cup match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will include Messi once more.

David Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, appeared on the verge of tears when he gave a TV interview after the game. A better script is inconceivable. Additionally, because Messi is involved, it will garner international attention. Even the best player in the world can produce remarkable, high-caliber moments.

With his great talent, Messi led a team that was unable to buy a victory to victory, and he then gave the ideal capper to one of the biggest nights in MLS history.

Resourceful (

)