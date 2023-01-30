Messi Reveals Why He Was Blocked On Instagram For Few Days After Winning The 2022 FIFA World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint Germain star player, Lionel Messi has revealed that his Instagram account was banned on the Social Media platform, for few days after he led the Argentine National Team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year.

According to the post that was shared by ESPN on their verified Facebook Page, Lionel Messi revealed that after the historic victory over the French National Team, he received over a million messages on his Instagram and this made the Social Media platform to block him from gaining access to his account.

It will be recalled that on the 18th of December 2022, the Argentine National Team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating the French National Team by 7 goals to 5. The Argentine team had played out a 3-3 draw in both the normal 90 minutes and the added extra time. Argentina got the victory after winning by 4 goals to 2 in the penalty shootout.

