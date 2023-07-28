Messi might not always win at Inter Miami, but playing in MLS is already far more fun than PSG

Whether he is meeting famous people on the sidelines or enjoying time with his family, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner seems to be thoroughly enjoying his life in Florida.

After scoring, Lionel Messi’s first action was to embrace his children. It didn’t matter to him that his teammates adored him, that the fans were screaming with excitement, or that celebrities were capturing every moment on camera. Fresh off his remarkable free-kick goal during stoppage time to secure a victory in his Inter Miami debut, Messi was eager to cherish that special moment with his family.

Messi’s time at Paris Saint-Germain became unexciting towards the end. It was evident even before the 2022 World Cup that he wasn’t fully invested in the project. He was already looking ahead to Qatar, and while he still had impressive performances at times, he was missing the distinctive presence that had made him the top player at Barcelona. The flair was present in his free-kicks, curved shots, and assists, but the intense energy and mesmerizing dribbles were noticeably absent.

The fans started booing the Argentine winger as early as February, unjustly blaming him for PSG’s failures in Europe. They disregarded the fact that defensive mistakes were the actual reason for their exit from the Champions League. This anger soured Messi’s experience in Paris, where he was considered the greatest of all time. Despite being forced out of his previous club, he now faced boos from his own supporters.

After officially committing to Inter Miami on an initial 18-month contract, Messi has been dedicated to bringing joy to the experience. It all began with him reaching out to his old friends phone calls. Busquets was the first to answer and soon signed with the club, following in Messi’s footsteps. Jordi Alba was next in line, and there are plans for him to join the team sometime within the upcoming week.

Osho123 (

)