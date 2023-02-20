Messi heads to Barca after stunning stoppage-time free-kick

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi’s stunning stoppage-time free-kick against Lille has earned the PSG squad two days off, allowing the Argentine to head for Barcelona.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or enjoyed a very uneventful Sunday at Parc des Princes until he was required to produce a moment of game-changing brilliance in the final seconds.

Messi, who has always thrived in such situations, blasted a spectacular 95th-minute shot in off the post to give PSG a thrilling 4-3 victory over Lille and a well-earned respite, which relieved coach Christophe Galtier has given.

Messi has taken advantage of the fact that training in Paris won’t start again until Wednesday to travel back to Barcelona, where he was born and raised. This is the first time the mercurial 35-year-old has been in Spain since he led Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar 2022.

During PSG’s match against Lille, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and Neymar suffered an unfortunate injury that forced him to leave the field on a stretcher. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are scheduled to return to action on Sunday when they travel to face their old rivals Marseille.

