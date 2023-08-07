Messi have scored 7 goals in 4 games for Inter Miami, checkout his goalscoring stats for the club

Lionel Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami since his arrival, scoring an impressive 7 goals in just 4 games. His goal scoring spree began with a goal against Cruz Azul, followed by a sensational performance against Atlanta United. where he scored 2 goals and provided an assist. He didn’t stop there, as Messi continued to shine with another brace against Orlando City and FC Dallas.

Not only has Messi been finding the back of the net, but he has also been named the Man of the Match in all of those games. This incredible achievement has earned him the title of the Leagues Cup Top Scorer.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has been nothing short of transformative. The team that was struggling before, has now become one of the best in the MLS. With his skills and influence, he has led the club to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup. The match against Dallas was a thrilling spectacle with 8 goals and a penalty shootout.

There’s no denying that Messi’s impact has been extraordinary. and he continues to prove why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Inter Miami is now a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the influence of Lionel Messi.

