Messi has doubts about playing 2026 World Cup at age 39

Lionel Andrés Messi on Thursday, 2nd February 2023, restated that he has always said his age would make it difficult for him to play another World Cup which will be held when he is 39.

Speaking with the ‘newspaper Olé,’ Messi said he is in doubt if he’ll still be playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, but he will always want Lionel Scaloni to stay on as head coach until then.

“I love playing football,” he said, “I love what I do and while I am feeling well and feel I am fit and continue to enjoy it, I will do it. But it seems to be too much until the next World Cup.”

The 2026 and 23rd edition of the World Cup, fixed for June and July 2026, will be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, but may be too far away.

In the meantime, he will play for Argentina in a friendly scheduled for Buenos Aires in March to celebrate their third World Cup title with fans, as he plans to help Argentina defend its title in next year’s Copa America in the U.S.

