Messi, Dybala, Walker: Five Top-Class Football Players Who Rarely Make Use of their Weaker Foot

Modern football has encouraged the use of both feet equally, and we have seen football players who are very adept at using both of their feet. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t players who carved very successful careers for themselves despite using their strong feet most of the time.

Below are five world-class players who hardly make use of their weak feet:

5. Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker is a modern full-back. He excels at both attack and defense and as a pacey right-back, he is a nightmare for attackers.

Walker is predominantly right-footed and this is why he plays predominantly as a right-back. Due to his role on the pitch, he rarely uses his left foot.

4. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the English Premier League in the last few years. The Portuguese star is creative and has excellent dribbling ability. This makes it difficult for him to be dispossessed.

The 29-year-old is left-footed and surprisingly, this isn’t a weakness. The Manchester City star rarely uses his right foot as he does everything with his left.

3. Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Paulo Dybala’s move to AS Roma from Juventus has worked wonders as the Argentine star has revived his career. This season, he has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Dybala’s weak foot is an obvious weakness for him but he can circumvent that shortcoming due to his technical qualities and creativity on the football pitch.

2. Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Angel Di Maria is one of the best players of this generation. The Argentine superstar is a left-footed winger who is known for his exceptional skills and dribbling abilities. He is predominantly a one-footed player, relying heavily on his left foot to control, pass and shoot the ball.

He compensates for his one-footedness with his speed, agility, and vision, which makes him a difficult player for defenders to contain. Di Maria’s ability to beat defenders and deliver dangerous crosses with his left foot has been a crucial factor in his success throughout his career.

1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The Argentine superstar helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup last year as he rolled back the years with another Player of the Tournament performance. He scored seven goals and provided three assists throughout the tournament.

Despite Lionel Messi’s incredible career as a left-footed player, he rarely uses his right foot. However, this doesn’t affect his dribbling, passing, and scoring abilities, as he has shown throughout his career.

