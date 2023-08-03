Messi, CR7, Mbappe: Top 5 Current Football Stars With the Most Guinness World Record Titles

On Tuesday, August 1, Guinness World Records announced its official Twitter page the list of football stars with the most Guinness World Record titles.

According to the record-keeping organization, Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi is the football star with the most Guinness World Record titles in the history of football and the 21st century. The Argentine superstar is the holder of 41 Guinness World records.

Lionel Messi is widely referred to as the greatest player of all-time and judging by the extraordinary number of times his name appears in the books of Guinness World Record, this claim can’t be argued against.

Messi had the best time of his career at Barcelona where he broke many records, both in the Spanish La Liga and the Champions League. He is currently the holder of the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards in football’s history having won the prestigious award seven times. He has also won the FIFA Men’s Best Player award six times in his career. No player has won the award more times.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is the second player on the list. The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. He is the number one rival of Lionel Messi and it’s no surprise that he has 40 Guinness World Record titles to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who makes and breaks records at will. He holds many records in football, such as the record for the most goals in football’s history in official matches, he is the highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League. He is the highest goalscorer in international football and the player with the most caps in international football (200).

The third player on the list is Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski. The current Barcelona star has nine Guinness World Record titles to his name.

Kylian Mbappe is the fourth player with the most Guinness World Record titles to his name. The Frenchman is the holder of five GWR titles. His Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Neymar Jr rounds up the top five list with four Guinness World Record titles to his name.

Johndominic01 (

)