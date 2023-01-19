Messi and Ronaldo Statistics After Their 1000th Games
A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here
The two biggest names in world football have both played more than 1000 games for club and country. After they both achieved this milestone, it opened up another opportunity for comparison of their achievements.
Ronaldo was the first to reach the 1000 milestone. He did that back in February, 2020. The game was against a Seria A club by the name SPAL. Ronaldo scored and his team won 2-1.
The “Little man” from Rosario Santa Fe played his 1000th game during the World cup in Qatar last year. Messi scored in his 1000th game just as Ronaldo did. He scored against Australia. His goal gave Argentina the lead against the Australians.
From their respective 1000 games, it is left for you to deduce who you think has the best record between the two greatest players.
Note, the stats are from their first game to the 1000th game. Any stats after the 1000th game is not included.
It is based on information from Goal, Givemesports and the official FIFA World Cup stats Twitter handle.
Goals
Messi 789-725 Ronaldo
Assists
Messi 348-216 Ronaldo
Hat-tricks
Messi 56-56 Ronaldo
Non-penalty goals
Messi 684-602 Ronaldo
Trophies
Messi 38-29 Ronaldo
Ballon d’Or titles
Messi 7-5 Ronaldo
European Golden Shoes
Messi 6-4 Ronaldo
International goals
Ronaldo 99-94 Messi
