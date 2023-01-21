Messi And Ronaldo Career Stats Shows Why They Are The Two Greatest Players Of All Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time. They have both remained highly consistent in performance for over a decade and have continued playing at a very high level.

Messi has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1. The 35 year old recently helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup and was also named player of the tournament. Messi is also expected to help PSG win the UEFA Champions league title this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand struggled to perform well under Ten Hag and was forced to part ways with the Red devils. The 37 year old has been in top form since joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo scored two goals against PSG during Al-Nassr clash with the Ligue 1 giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 819 goals and provided 234 assists in 1145 career games. He has won 34 trophies in his career so far making him one of the most successful players in history.

Lionel Messi on the other hand has netted 794 goals and provided 350 assists in 1005 career games. The 35 year old is the second most decorated footballer of all time with 42 trophies. Messi is just one title away from becoming the most decorated player in history.

Messi and Ronaldo career stats shows why they are regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time. No other player has managed to come close to their career achievements.

Malikings (

)