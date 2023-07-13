Mehdi Taremi’s agent hint about a potential move to Man Utd with his post on Instagram (Photo)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi appears to be gaining momentum, as the player’s agent hinted at a potential visit to the Threatre of Dreams.

Taremi has attracted interest from Manchester United, with reports emerging earlier this month suggesting their desperation to secure his services.

Last season, Taremi proved his scoring prowess by netting 31 goals across all competitions for Porto. With only one year remaining on his contract at the Dragao, the veteran striker has emerged as a ble target for the Red Devils.

In an Instagram Stories post, Taremi’s agent, Borna Khoramdel, indicated his presence at the Threatre of Dreams. Sharing a picture tagged at the iconic stadium, he included a reference to his agency, Arvand Sport.

Manchester United currently face a striking dilemma, as highlighted by their recent pre-season friendly where they lacked a recognized senior center-forward. Anthony Martial, often sidelined due to fitness concerns, has failed to deliver consistently for the club.

While speculation has credited the Manchester based club with young Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, the signing of Taremi could provide a valuable short-term solution.

At 30 years old, Taremi offers experience and a proven goal-scoring record, making him an attractive option for Manchester United. Furthermore, his availability comes at a reasonable cost, which adds to his appeal.

Adenijisports (

)