Meet The Two Players To Ever Score Hat Trick Of Headers In The EPL

Several players have scored iconic trebles in the English Premier League (EPL). However, only two of them have ever got a hat trick of headers. Who are these legendary stars?

The first footballer to get three headed goals in a match is Duncan Ferguson. The Scotsman achieved this rare feat on December 28, 1997. Ferguson headed in the opener for Everton just 17 minutes into the encounter with Bolton. Tony Thomas crossed into the box and the Scottish star headed home to give his side the lead. He was again on target in the 41st minute. This time, his perfectly timed header sent Bolton’s goalie the wrong way. The opponents scored two second half goals to draw level but Ferguson remained undeterred. A cross from.the left wing was nodded to the ground. The ball bounced beyond the reach of Gavin Ward.

In 2016, Salomón Rondón became the first non-European to perform this feat. This Venezuelan striker was three times on target for West Brom as they hosted Swansea City. This was on December 14. The Venezuela international got the opening goal in the 50th minute. He nodded in from a direct free kick taken by Matt Phillips. He also got another header a minute after the hour before adding another one 2 minutes later.

Coincidentally, neither of them had another hat trick throughout their EPL careers.

Images: Facebook

LatestUpdates4U (

)