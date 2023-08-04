Meet The Two Players To Ever Get Six Goal Involvements In Single EPL Matches

There are many players with multiple goal involvements in single English Premier League (EPL) games. Only two of them have ever got involved in six goals in a match. Who are these goal finders?

The first player to achieve this feat is Jürgen Klinsmann. The 1987/88 Bundesliga golden boot winner did it in the colours of Tottenham while playing against Wimbledon (now Milton Keynes Dons) on May 2, 1998. The German striker provided the pass with which Lee Ferdinand netted the opener 18 minutes on. Klinsman found the back of the net in the 41st minute to get an equalizer (Peter Fear’s goals the 21st and 30th minutes had put the hosts ahead).

Nine minutes into the second half, the 1990 World Cup winner was on target again. He completed his hat trick in the 58th minute before making it a quarter on the stroke of the hour. Substitute would get assisted to find the back of the net with just 11 minutes to regulation time. This was how Klinsman got involved in all of Spurs’ 6 goals in the clash to create a new record.

The following year it was the turn of Alan Shearer to get a sextet of assists in an EPL match. He did it when Newcastle hosted Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999. The 3-time Premiership golden boot winner doubled the Toons’ lead on the stroke of hour hour. He added more goals 33 minutes and 42 minutes into the game to complete a 4-0 win at half time. One minute after the restart, Shearer set Kieron Dyer up for the 5th goal of the encounter. The English striker struck again in the 81st minute before making it six involvements by netting 3 minutes later. The game ended 8-0 to the Magpies as they got the biggest win in their top flight history.

Images: NBC Sports

