Meet The Two Africans That Have Ever Scored Hat Tricks On The First Day Of Premier League Seasons

Only ten players have ever scored hat tricks on the opening days of English Premier League (EPL) seasons. Interestingly, only two of these record makers are from the African continent. Who are these footballers and how did they achieve this feat?

The first African player to do so is Didier Drogba. This Ivorian striker did it in the colours of Chelsea on the first match day of 2010/11 season. It was a clash with West Bromwich Albion. He was on target in first half injury time. It came off a direct free kick after Michael Essien was fouled. Ten minutes into the second period, the 2-time EPL golden boot winner was on target again. Drogba completed his treble 8 minutes after the hour. A brace from Florent Malouda and one goal from Frank Lampard gave the Blues the biggest opening day win (6-0).

The two-time African Footballer of the Year had ended the previous season with a hat trick. This made him the first man to open a season with a treble after closing the previous season in the same fashion. He hung is the boot as one of the few Africans to score more than 100 goals in English top flight history.

The other player do so is Mohamed Salah. This Egytian winger was on target three times for Liverpool as the Reds hosted Leeds on September 12, 2020. Salah opened with a goal 4 minutes into the encounter. In the 3rd minute after half hour, he added to his tally. He completed his treble 88 minutes into the match. This time, it was from the Penalty spot. This gave him a 4-3 win over the Peacocks. This makes the former Chelsea player the first one to get three goals for the Reds in EPL history.

Images: Sky Sports

