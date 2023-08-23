Meet The Top Three African Scorers So Far In 2023/24 French Ligue 1 Season

A look at the goalscoring records of Ligue 1 players shows that only three Africans have scored multiple goals this season. Interestingly, the leading scorer among them is a Nigerian striker. Let us take a look at these African scorers.

The only African star that has netted more than two goals in the French top flight in 2023/24 season is Akor Jerome Adams. This Kogi-born centre-forward has scored 3 times in two games for Montpellier this term. He made an impressive showing in his debut Ligue game with a two-goal haul. In fact, his goals were all that the 2011/12 French champions needed to secure a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Le Havre AC. He added one goal to his name on match day 2 to become the first player to score three Ligue 1 goals this season.

The two other Africans that have scored multiple goals in the league are Ibrahim Salah and Zakaria Aboukhlal who are credited with two goals each. Interestingly, both of them are Moroccans. The former, a Morocco U-23 star got a brace for Stade Rennais in their opening game of the season. His performance was sweeter as he was on target within 3 minutes of being substituted. Salah got his first goal of the season in the 87th minute before adding another one at stoppage time. He was an unused substitute when Rennes played on match day 2.

Unlike his compatriot, Aboukhlal scored once in each of his two games this season. In Toulouse’s opening match, the Morocco international scored the equalizer 2 minutes after the hour. On game week 2, he scored another goal. This time, his penalty 3 minutes before regulation time was enough to draw his side level with Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain.

What do you think about these forwards.

Images: Google

LatestUpdates4U (

)