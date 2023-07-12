Meet The Top 7 All-Time Goals Scorers In FIFA Women World Cup History

Many high profile ladies have played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, only 7 of them have netted more than ten goals in the history of the competition. Let us take a look at these all-time goal scorers.

The women with the highest number of World Cup goals to her name is Marta Vieira da Silva (aka Marta). This Brazilian forward has scored 17 goals in 20 appearances in the competition. Though she was less than 18 years in age when she made her debut in 2003 edition, the Brazilian made her presence count.The then youngster netted the opener against Korea Republic as she engineered a 3-0 win. Marta ended the tournament with three goals. Her best ever outing at the global stage was in 2007 when she won the golden boot with 7 goals. This helped his country to have their first and only second-placed finish ever.

Abby Wambach (from USA) and Birgit Prinz (from Germany) are the next two top ladies. They each have credits of 14 World Cup goals. Like Marta, Abby debuted in 2003 and scored same number of goals. Her best output came 2007 when she got 6 goals. Prinz started earlier. Her first appearance in the WWC was in 1995. She was shut out in her first two games (as substitute). Her first start counted as she found the back of the net in the 6-1 win over Brazil. Prinz’s best World Cup was in 2003 when she won the golden boot with seven goals.

Another goal poacher on this list is Michelle Akers, an American. This woman was the star of the first ever edition of Women’s World Cup in 1991. She netted ten times in the tournament to win the golden boot. It is worthy of note that five of her strikes came against Chinese Taipei in the quarter finals. She added to more to her name in 1999 FWWC to increase her tally to twelve overall. Nobody has been able to score as many goals in a single World Cup as this American.

Three women share the record of netting 11 goals at the global showpiece. These are Cristiane Rozeira (Brazil), Sun Wen (China) and Bettina Wiegmann. Wen was the joint top scorer in 1999. This was four years after Kristin did it with 6 goals in 1995.

