Meet The Three Right Wingers That Have Scored More Goals Than Bukayo Saka In 2023

Bukayo Saka is arguably among the best right wingers in the world at the moment. However, a look at his Premier League records in 2023 shows that he has scored 10 goals since the turn of the year. Interestingly, three players have scored more so far. Who are these top wingers?

The first winger in this category is Mohamed Salah. This Egyptian forward has netted 13 times between January and the end of August 2023. His first goal of the period came in his match of the year. The Liverpool star scored the opening goal to launch a 2-0 win over Everton. It should be noted that the 3-time EPL golden boot winner had 2 braces within the period.

Another winger that has scored more goals than Saka this year is Domenico Berardi. The Italy international scored 13 Serie A goals for Sassuolo within the period. The Italian star began his 2023 with back to back goals against Roma and Spezia Calcio respectively. His most recent game (and the first in the current season) was against Hellas Verona on September 1. He scored the winning goal 3 minutes after the hours before completing a 3-1 win 10 minutes later.

The third right winger on this list is Donyell Malen, a Netherlands international. The Dutch star has got 11 goals for Borussia Dortmund this year. Unlike the duo above, Malen did not score in his first game of this year. He however made up for it by netting I his next six consecutive Bundesliga games for BVB. The former Dutch champion has continued his goal scoring fest into this season. He has scored twice in his first three matches of 2023/24.

Bukayo Saka is the only other right winger that has got double-digit European top flight goals this year. It should be noted that the Arsenal star only got one brace in the English top flight this year.

Images: TEAMTalk

