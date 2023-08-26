Meet The Strikers That Are More Valuable Than Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best centre-forwards in football history. However, a look at records of strikers currently playing in the Saudi Pro League like him shows that four of them are more currently more valuable than the 38-year-old Portuguese. Who are these top-value players?

The most valuable striker currently playing in Saudi top flight is Aleksandar Mitrovic. This Serbia international has a market value of €28m. His €52.6m move to Al-Hilal last week broke Fulham transfer records. This transfer has started to yield dividends for the reigning Saudi Cup champions as he got a goal within his first 42 minutes of competitive action for the club.

Former France international, Karim Benzema, is next on the list. The former Real Madrid star is presently worth €25m. Meanwhile, his transfer from Los Blancos did not cost Ittihad Club a dime since he moved as a free agent. Since his move to Asia, he has got 3 goal contributions in the domestic league. For the records, no player has got more assists them this Frenchman in Saudi Arabian top flight this season.

Roberto Firmino and Habib Diallo are next on the list with market values of €18m each. Firmino who moved from Liverpool has got three goal contributions for Al-Ahli in two matches since he moved to Arabia. He is one of the two players that have got such number this term. Diallo is the only African among the quartet. Interestingly, the reigning African champion has neither scored nor assisted this season.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently valued at €15m. It should be noted that the Portugal international is the oldest player to score in the Asian league this term.

Images: Sky Sports

