Meet the striker who never scored a single goal through out his career despite playing for 25 years

Is it feasible for a striker to go his entire career without scoring a goal? Carlos Kaiser did.

Goals can come in various forms, like penalties, freekicks, and even hat-tricks. Scoring goals may not usually be done by many players, but it is mostly common among players who play as forwards and wingers.

Carlos Raposo Kaiser is the only striker in football history to have never scored a goal. Throughout his almost 25-year career, he played for nine different football clubs.

The Brazilian was born in 1963 and played for nine different clubs but was not able to secure a goal throughout his football career.

He was nicknamed “Kaiser” due to his resemblance to Franz Beckenbauer when he was young. (although one of his friends, Maerovitch, claimed that the nickname originated from a resemblance to a bottle of Kaiser beer).

Carlos was a Brazilian and was tagged as a farce footballer since he “wanted to be a footballer, but didn’t want to play football.” He became friends with some footballers back then to boost his popularity and easily gain a transfer to clubs.

Kaiser used to sign a short contract and state that he lacked match fitness, so he would end up spending his first week in physical training, where he would show off.

Players like Messi, Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo should be well appreciated for not just scoring many goals but for also scoring them in various forms.

