Meet The Players That Have Scored Hat Tricks In European Top 15 Leagues This Season

There are scores of elite strikers playing in the European big leagues. A look at their records in front of goal show that four of them have already netted hat tricks this season. Who are this goal heroes?

The first player to score a treble for a club in the top 15 leagues is Akor Adams. This Nigerian scored three goals for Lillestrøm, a Norwegian top flight outfit, on June 4, 2023. It was a home game against Stabæk. The former Nigeria U-20 star put the home side ahead just 13 minutes into the game. Interestingly, the visitors got an equalizer 9 minutes later. Undeterred, Adams got the winner in the 86th minute before completing his hat trick at stoppage time. The striker, who moved to Montpellier on August 7, 2023, is the first player to score three Ligue 1 goals this season.

Another footballer that has done it is Eric Bugale Kitolano. The Congolese-born Norwegian scored three times for Molde on July 22, 2023. He was on target twice in the first half and completed his treble just 9 minutes after the hour. The game ended 5-1 to Molde. It is, worthy of note that he got the first perfect hat trick having scored with his left foot, head and right foot respectively. On August 11, 2023, it was the turn of Vincent Janssen to get his own treble. The Dutch striker netted three goals for Royal Antwerp as the 2022/23 Belgian top flight champions put KV Kortrijk to the sword in a 6-0 win. The 2015/16 Eredivisie golden boot winner got the opener 10 minutes into the match. He was again on target in the 36th minute. The former Tottenham star completed his treble 2 minutes before the hour. His hat trick is unique because he got it headers.

The only other man that has done it so far this season is Kevin Behrens. The German striker was on target three times as Union Berlin thrashed Mainz 05 4-1 in their first game of 2023/24 Bundesliga season. He netted in the first and ninth minutes following crosses from Jérôme Roussillon and Aïssa Laïdouni respectively. In the 70th minute, the 29-year-old striker added another goal to complete his treble.

Images: Google

ABIJFA (

)