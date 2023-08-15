Meet The Players That Have Scored Braces In 2 Consecutive EPL Season-Opening Games

Many high profile strikers have scored for in Premier League opening weekends. However, only two of them have netted multiple goals in successive opening games for their respective clubs. Who are these iconic scorers?

The first player to achieve this feat is Didier Drogba. This centre-forward was on target two times in Chelsea’s curtain raiser for 2009/10 season. He smashed the ball home from a direct free kick 6 minutes after the half hour mark to give the Blues an equalizer. The former Marseille striker was on target at stoppage time netting off a pass from Deco, a Portuguese midfielder. These goals contributed to give Drogba a total of 29 EPL goals that earned him the golden boot at the end of the season.

The following season, the Ivorian star took it one step further in the following season. He got a hat trick for Chelsea as the Blues thrashed West Brom 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. His first goal came before the first half ended. He was also on target 10 minutes into the second half. In the 68th minute, he netted again to complete a treble. Florent Malouda’s brace along with a goal from Frank Lampard completed the big win.

Erling Haaland is the second man do it. This Norwegian scored twice for Manchester City as the Citizens visited West Ham in their opening game of 2022/23 season. Like Drogba, Haaland netted both goals in a 2-0 win. The former Borussia Dortmund star netted from a spot kick 9 minutes before half time. Five minutes after the hour mark, the 4-time Norway Footballer of the Year struck again. This time, it was from a Kevin De Bruyne’s pass. In the opening game of 2023/24, the 2-time UCL golden boot winner was on target twice in the first half. A second half goal from Rodri completed a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Burnley.

