Many high profile footballers have played for Chelsea in different competitions. Only one of them has ever won seven types of trophies at the club. Who is this top class players?

This legendary player is César Azpilicueta. This defender moved to Chelsea for a fee of €8.8m in August, 2012. He played in a 48 matches in his first season at Chelsea. I fact, the right-back contributed to the clean sheet in his first appearance In Chelsea colors as the London club thrashed Wolves 6-0 in 2012/13 Carabao Cup third round. He ended his first season in the London club with UEFA Europa League. In fact, his first UEL encounter for Chelsea ended in a clean sheet. He would win the European second tier competition seven seasons later.

The former Olympique Marseille full back was in the news in 2014/15 when he won the first domestic double of his career. The 2007 European U-17 Championship winner went all the way in the English Premier League (EPL) as we as the League Cup. Interestingly, the 3-time World Cup participant did not lose any EPL match in which he featured throughout the season. Meanwhile, he was used as a left-back the whole time. In the EFL Cup, he was also a king as he one four and drew one of his games. It should be noted that this versatile defender won the Premiership a total of two times before eventually calling time on his career at the London outfit.

César got his highest achievement in 2020/21 when he lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy as a Chelsea player. This time, he captained the Blues. He also featured as a right-back, centre-back and midfielder on the competition. This Spain-born footballer also won the Super Cup that follows the competition. This makes him the only Chelsea captain that has ever won the UCL and the USC. Azpilicueta did not end it there. He also added the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) to his name in 2022.

