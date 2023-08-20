Meet The Nine Nigerians Currently Playing In Italian Serie A

The Serie A is arguably one of the strongest leagues in the world. Interestingly, not less than 9 Nigerians are currently playing in the Italian top flight. Who are these iconic footballers from Nigeria?

The most valuable among them is Victor Osimhen (with a market value of €120m) who plies his trade at Napoli. He is one of the four strikers currently playing in Serie A. Since he joined the Parthenopeans in September, 2020, he has continued to smash in goals. In fact, his 26 league goals for the club were enough to earn him the golden boot and the title last season. He has continued his goalscoring runs this season with a brace against newly promoted Frosinone Calcio in the seaon opener.

The other three Nigerian centre-forwards contending with Osimhen in the Serie A are Isaac Success, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (aka Simy) and Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi. Success, who was a member of the Golden Eaglets’ squad that won the 2013 U-17 World Cup is presently contracted to Udinese Calcio. The other two strikers will don the colours of Salernitana this season.

Another high profile Nigerian forward playing in the Italian top flight is Ademola Lookman who currently has a market value of €30m. The 2017 World U-20 Champion netted 15 times for Atalanta last season. This made him the club’s highest goal scorer during the period. Samuel Chukwueze and Orji Okwonkwo (both right wingers) are the two other forwards from Nigeria that will play in the Italian top flight this season. The former will play for AC Milan following his move from La Liga this summer. The latter will be in action for Bologna.

Defender Tyronne Ebuehi and midfielder Kingsley Michael are also going to play in Serie A with Nigerian citizenship. Ebuehi will be in action for Empoli while his compatriot will play for Bologna.

Images: Daily Post Nigeria

