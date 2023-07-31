Meet The Most Expensive Nigerian Players In 2023 Summer Transfer Window

More forty Nigerian players have moved to new clubs this summer. At least four of them were transfered for fees of twenty million Euros or more. Who are these top footballers?

The most expensive among them so far is Calvin Bassey who joined Fulham from Ajax. The Lilywhites paid €22.5m to secure the signature of this centre-back. This move has made him the most expensive defender to ever join the London club. The Italy-born player made 39 appearances for the Dutch side in 2022/23. Despite being a defensive footballer, he still had 6 goal involvements for the club within the period. Bassey’s move generate the same transfer fee as Calabar-born Terem Igobor Moffi. This 24-year-old striker moved from FC Lorient to Nice in the French Ligue 1 earlier in July, 2023. Only one African had more Ligue 1 goals than the centre-forward in last season. He is expected to step up his goal scoring feat in 2023/24.

The third Nigerian on this list is 2022/23 Europa League golden boot winner, Victor Okoh Boniface. This 22-year-old forward completed his move from Union SG (Belgium) to Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) on July 22, 2023. The fee of €20.5m paid by the Bundesliga outfit makes him their most expensive signing this summer. He will now play alongside former Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, at the club.

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze is fourth among the quartet. The right-winger left Villarreal for AC Milan for a fee of €20m. This makes him the joint most expensive winger, along with Christian Pulisic, to move to Serie A this summer. For the records, the 2015 U-17 World Cup winner was the best African dribbler in La Liga in 2022/23. In fact, only one player, Vinicius Junior, had more successful take-ons than the Nigerian within the season.

