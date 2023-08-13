Meet The Most Booked Goalkeepers In Premier League History

Scores of elite goalkeepers have featured in the English Premier League since the competition began in the early 1990s. However, only 4 of them have ever received up to 15 yellow cards in the history of the tournament. Who are these goalies?

The most cautioned shot stopper among the quartet is Jussi Jääskeläinen. The Finnish goalkeeper joined Bolton Wanderers in November, 1997. However, he played his first Premiership game in August, 2001. He got his first booking in the English top flight in September 19 of the same year. The highest number of cautions received in an EPL season by the retired Finland international was 3. He got this figure in 2006/07, 2008/09 and 2009/10. He remains the only goalie that has ever got more than 20 yellow cards in EPL history. These cut across his terms at Bolton and West Ham.

The next man on this list is Shay Given from Republic of Ireland. This Irishman played at five different clubs in the EPL between 1996/97 and 2016/17. Interestingly, he was booked while in action for 4 of them – Newcastle, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Stoke. He had 13 cautions while manning goal for the Magpies. However, he got 2 bookings for each of the other three clubs. This makes a total of 19 yellow cards.

Tim Howard and Emiliano Martinez are the next two men in this category. Howard, an American, moved to the English Premier League when he joined Manchester United in the Summer of 2003. He was not booked throughout his three seasons with the Red Devils. However, the flood gates of yellow cards seemed to open as soon as he moved to Everton. The US man had a total of 16 cautions while playing for the Toffees. In fact, he got a rare record of 4 yellow cards in 2013/14. That was the season in which he got his only red card in the Premiership.

Martinez is the only active goalkeeper on this list. This Argentine played for Arsenal in the EPL before switching to Aston Villa. The Argentina international received 2 cautions while playing for Arsenal. Since he joined the Villans, Emiliano has got cautioned 13 times with 7 of those coming in 2022/23 season. He is the first goalkeeper to get cautioned in 2023/24. Meanwhile, he has never got a red card in his professional career.

Images: Sky Sports

