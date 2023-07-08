Meet The Most Booked Chelsea Player

Many legendary footballers have played for Chelsea since the club was formed. There is one of them that stands out when it comes to bookings. He is the only one that has been booked more than 100 times while playing for the London club. Who is this iconic player?

This legend is John George Terry. The homegrown defender made his first appearance for the Blues on October 28, 1998. However, he got his first ever booking as Chelsea player on December 3, 2000. It was during an English Premier League (EPL) home game against Manchester City. The former West Ham Youth got 3 bookings throughout 2000/01. The next season, Terry got 8 cautions across 4 competitions. Four of these yellows were in the EPL.

This iconic footballer made 29 appearances in 2002/03 with 5 bookings . He had one each at the FA Cup and League Cup. The first time that Terry was sent off in a competitive game was in 2006/07. It happened during a London Premiership derby with Tottenham on November 5, 2006. He was given the matching orders 72 minutes into the game after getting a second yellow.

The former England international had the highest number of cards in his career during the 2008/09 season. He had 10 yellows and 2 straight reds within the period. Coincidentally, his first red was against Manchester City on September 13, 2008. He was sent off 77 minutes into the game for hauling down striker, João Alves de Assis Silva (aka Jo). However, his appeal was upheld by the FA and he was allowed to play in the next game. He was again shown red against Everton on match day 18. This follows a two-footed tackle on Osman, a striker.

Altogether, the Englishman was sent off on eight occasions while playing for Chelsea. He also received 102 yellows in the process. Interestingly, he got one of each his last season (2016/17) at the club.

Images: Google

