Meet The Four Players That Have Scored More Goals In 2023 Than Haaland In European Top Leagues

A look at the records of Erling shows that he has scored 17 league goals for Manchester City since the beginning of 2023. Meanwhile, 4 other players have netted more goals within the same period. Who are these top goal poachers?

The man on top of the list is Mauro Icardi. This Argentinian striker has has netted 20 Super Lig goals for Galatasaray so far this year. The former Argentina international made his first appearance of 2023 in grand style. He made an assist just 2 minutes after coming into the match against Fenerbahce and scored a goal of his own at stoppage time. The 30-year-old star has a hat trick this year. This treble came on April 14 when he inspired a 6-0 win over Kayserispor. His most recent brace came on August 19 against Trabzonspor.

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, is the second man on the list. This Napoli star has found the back of net 19 times in Serie A this year. The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner scored his first goal of the period on January 8. This season, he has got a brace to his name as he scored twice in his club’s opening match of the season.

The next two scorers in this category are Alexandre Lacazette and Harry Kane. Each of them has scored 18 domestic league goals in 2023. Unlike Osimhen who was shut out in the first game of the year, Lacazette could not register any goal in his first two Ligue 1 games for Olympique Lyon those year. However, the former Arsenal star was able to net a hat trick within the period. This was on May 7 when he netted 4 times against Montpellier.

Kane is the only Englishman on this list. His first 17 domestic goals of the year were scored for Tottenham in the English Premier League (EPL). After moving to Bayern Munich on August 12, he has registered a goal for the Bavarians. His efforts helped the club to beat Werder Bremen in the ur first game of the 2023/24 season.

Images: Twitter

