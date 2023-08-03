Meet The Four Arsenal Players That Have scored Hat Tricks On Final Days Of EPL Seasons

Not less than twenty players have scored hat tricks for Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL). There are four of these treble scorers that stand out by scoring three times on final days of EPL seasons. Who are these heroic finishers?

The first Arsenal player to score three goals the last day of a Premiership season is Freddie Ljungberg. This Swedish midfielder achieved the feat on May 11, 2003. He was on target 6 minutes before half time to double Arsenal’s lead as Thierry Henry had scored the opener earlier. Ljungberg added to his tally in the 78th minute before completing a treble 10 minutes later. This gave the Gunners a 4-0 win over Sunderland in the match. Interestingly, the then Sweden international was assisted by Henry in all the goals.

Thierry Henry would join this legendary group three years later. It was the final game of 2005/06 season with Arsenal hosting Wigan Athletic. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner found the back of the net in the 35th minute. The gave the Londoners a well-deserved equalizer. The Frenchman netted the winner 4 minutes before the hour before completing his hat trick 20 minutes later. Thus, Henry helped the North Londoners to a 4-2 win thereby securing a Champions League spot. It should be put on record that the treble was his 8th in the EPL. It also brought his tally to 27 goals to earn in the season’s golden boot.

Theo Walcott is the next man on the list. This right winger scored three times on the final day of 2014/15. The Englishman opened scoring against West Brom 4 minutes into the clash. He only had a 10-minute wait before getting on target the second time. He made it 3 just 8 minutes before half time. The match ended 4-1 to the Gunners. Less than a week after this heroic show. Walcott would score the opener against Aston Villa in the FA Cup final.

Olivier Giroud joined this exclusive group in 2015/16. Like Walcott, this French striker got the opener under 5 minutes. Unlike the Englishman, however, he added to his tally late into the second half scoring against Aston Villa with his left foot in the 78th and 80th minutes. The game ended 4-0 following an own goal by the visitors’ goalie, Mark Bunn. It is worthy of note that it was his second treble of the season having scored all goals in the 3-0 over Olympiacos Piraeus in the Final Group F match of 2015/16 UCL.

Images: BBC

