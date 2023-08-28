Meet The First Two Players To Get 5 Goal Involvements In The Big 5 Leagues

Footballers across the European Big Leagues have begun to bang in goals in the race for golden boot awards. It is noteworthy that two players have already got five goal contributions in just 3 games this season. Who are these stars?

The first man to achieve this feat is Takumi Minamino. This Japanese winger scored twice for Monaco on August 20, 2023. The left winger got the opener 20 minutes into the encounter before heading in a second in the 36th minute. He completed his hat trick of involvements when he set Wissam Ben Yedder up for another goal 2 minutes before the hour.

The Japan international also found the back of the net on August 25 when the The Monégasques were hosted by Nantes. He Began the fight back after a 2-0 deficit when he struck with a header 27 minutes into the game. Meanwhile, the former Liverpool winger had opened his Ligue 1 season with an assist when he set up Brazilian defender, Vanderson, for their first goal of the term against Clermont Foot.

The other man from a European Top 5 League outfit to get as many goal involvements is English midfielder, Jude Bellingham. The former Borussia Dortmund star marked his La Liga debut with a goal for Real Madrid. Playing as a central midfielder, the England international scored with his right foot 36 minutes into the game with Athletic Bilbao. His performance sealed a 2-0 win for Los Blancos in the match.

Bellingham got two goals and one as in his next domestic league game for Real Madrid. He scored the equalizer just 19 minutes into the match day 2 clash with Almeria. On the stroke of the hour, he was on target as he got the winning goal. He also set Vinicius Junior up in the 73rd minute to complete a 3-1 away win. The 20-year old made the difference on match day 3. His 81st minute goal is all that was needed to seal a 1-0 win over Celta de Vigo.

Images: Google

