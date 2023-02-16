Meet The First Three EPL Players To Win Multiple Player Of The Match In 2022/23 UCL Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

More than a dozen English Premier League (EPL) players have won the Player of the Match (PotM) in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). However, only three of them did so on multiple occasions. Who are these exceptional players?

The first EPL player to achieve this feat is Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City. The 10-time UCL participant entered the 2022/23 edition of the competition with a bang. He won the awards on match days 1 and 2 of the competition. The first encounter was with Sevilla from La Liga. De Bruyne, who captained the Citizens in the had one assist as the English side ran riot with a 4-0 win in Spain. On match day 2, the attacking midfielder did not reduce his steam. He at least 12 crosses as City hosted Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. In fact, no other player in the game made as much half of the Belgian’s crosses.

Another English Premiership star that has won the coveted prize this season is Mohamed Salah Ghaly of Egypt and Liverpool. He had his first PotM on match day 3. The was played against Rangers at Anfield. The former Chelsea Star was scorer of the first in the 2-0 win over the Scottish side. Then, on match day 6 of the group stage, the Egyptian was against nominated as Player of the Match by the UEFA Technical Observer Panel. He also netted the opening goal as Liverpool enjoyed a 2-0 win

The third player in is Mason Mount, an English player that plies his trade at Chelsea. The midfielder received his first PotM of the UCL season when the Blues tackled AC Milan on October 11. The Englishman also won the award on the last match day of group action.

