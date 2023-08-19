Meet The First 3 Nigerians To Score Braces For Top European Clubs In August, 2023

There are many Nigerian players plying their trades in European top leagues. Interestingly, three of them have already registered braces for their respective clubs this month (August). Who are these multi-scorers from Nigeria?

The first Nigerian in this category is David Akpan Ankeye. This 21-year-old striker netted two goals FC Sheriff on August 10, 2023. It was a Europa League qualification clash between the Moldovan side and BATE Borisov. Ankeye got the opener just 12 minutes into the encounter. Two minutes after the break, the striker got on target again. Interestingly, he got assisted by Burkinabe midfielder, Cedric Badolo for both goals. The game was dramatic in the sense that the guy, Momo Yansane, that was substituted for him also scored to goals as the match ended 5-1.

The second footballer for the West African country to score multiple goals in a game for a top 15 club is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a central midfielder. He did it on the colours of Hatayspor, Turkish Super League outfit. He netted twice a domestic league clash with Pendik on August 12, 2023. Unlike his compatriot, Fisayo needed to wait till the second half before finding the back of the net. His first goal came 3 minutes before the hour while the second was 5 minutes to regulation time. His double brought his side to a 5-1 win on the opening match day of the season.

Akor Adams is the third Nigerian to achieve the feat. The striker’s goal for Montpellier on August 13 was only enough to give his side a draw against Le Havre AC on the first day of 2023/24 Ligue 1 season. He got his first goal of the French side in the 58th minute. Two minutes later, the former Nigerian U-20 star was again on target to give his club a 2-1 lead. Interestingly, the lead could not be sustained as the opponents got a an equalizer in the 90th minute.

Images: Google

ABIJFA (

)