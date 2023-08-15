Meet The Africans The Scored In The First Weekend Of 2023/24 Premier League Season

About twenty six players scored on the first match week of 2023/24 English Premier League (EPL) season. However, only 4 of them are Africans. Interestingly, the first among them is from Nigeria. Who are these African goal poachers?

The first African player to find the back of the net in the English top flight this season is Taiwo Michael Awoniyi. He did it for Nottingham Forest as the Tricky Trees visited Arsenal on August 12, 2023. The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner started the counter attack and eventually benefitted from it as he was able to get it the goal off a pass from Anthony Elanga. Interestingly, this 81st minute goal came just 9 minutes after the Nigeria international was brought in. This makes him the first super-sub of the season.

The next player in this category is Simon Adingra. This Brighton winger is from Cote d’Ivoire. He was responsible for the Seagull’s third goal in the 4-1 win over Luton on Saturday. Like Awoniyi, 21-year-old forward was a super-sub. However, the Ivorian had his goal in the 85th minute. This was 11 minutes after he came in for Solly March. Having spent the whole of last season on loan, the €10m-worth left-winger has, thus, got his first goal for in the EPL.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are the two other Africans that scored in the opening weekend of 2023/24 EPL season. Interestingly, both of them did it for Brentford as the Bees hosted Tottenham in a London derby. Mbeumo, a Cameroon international was on target 4 minutes before half hour. This France-born winger got his goal from a spot kick. This followed a foul on Jensen by Spurs’ Heung-min Son. This gave the hosts an equalizer.

Ten minutes later, it was the turn of Wissa to find the back of the net. The 26-year-old Congolese struck with his left foot to give Brentford a lead. He had utilized a pass from Rico Henry to smash it home. Unfortunately, the lead was not permanent as Emerson Royal got an equalizer for the visitors in first half injury time.

What do you think about this quartet?

