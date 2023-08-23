Meet The Africans That Have Got More Goals Than Victor Osimhen In European Top 5 Leagues This Season

Victor Osimhen is arguably one of the best scorers in the world currently. Meanwhile, a look at his records this season shows that he has scored 2 goals in Serie A. Interestingly, two Africans in top European have already netted 3 times this term. Who are these top scorers?

The first African footballer to net three goals this season is Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian forward scored Brentford’s first goal in their season-opener against Tottenham on August 13, 2023. He did it from the penalty spot to give the Bees an equalizer in a game that ended 2-2. The Cameron international was again on target on match day 2. This time, he got a brace with a Man of the Match performance against Fulham. This gave him 3 goals so far.

Another man on this list is Akor Adams, a former Nigeria U-20 star. The 23-year-old striker joined Montpellier, French Ligue 1 outfit on August 7, 2023. Just six days after the move he made his debut in the France’s top flight with a brace against Le Havre AC. He got his first goal of season in the 58th minute of action when he netted header from captain Savanier’s pass. Two minutes later, he found the back of the net with his left foot. Coincidentally, the match ended in a two-all draw.

In his second Ligue 1 encounter, the former Flying Eagles’ striker scored one minute before regulation time to complete a 4-1 win over 10-man Olympique Lyon. Meanwhile, the striker had scored three goals for Lillestrøm this season before moving to France.

As for Osimhen, the 2022/23 Serie A golden boot winner scored two goals in his opening game of the season. He got the first 3 minutes before the break before completing a 3-1 win in the 79th minute. It is worthy of note that both goals were netted with his left foot.

Images: Google

